New Vessel Features Schottel Pump Jet

The vessel Logica 183t, recently launched at shipbuilder Logica Yachts’ facilities in Viareggio, Italy, is equipped with an electrically driven Schottel Pump Jet type SPJ 57 (150 kW). The compact pump jet provides maximum manoeuvrability to the 56-metre-long yacht, according to Schottel.

The SPJ is suitable for any vessel with limited space requirements and high comfort demands, said Schottel. In addition, it allows silent electric propulsion over short distances as well as in dynamic positioning mode.

To meet the special installation requirements in the stern area of the yacht, the pump jet was placed between the rudders. In co-operation with the rudder manufacturer, a special interface was developed that enables the pump jet to generate lateral thrust by opening up the rudders to an angle of zero degrees. This allows interferences between the jet flow and rudders as well as thrust deduction to be kept to a minimum.

When higher speeds are reached, the pump jet can be put into a parking position using the control system. This involves a steering angle of zero degrees and ensures that interactions with the inlet, nozzles and impeller are reduced at higher speeds.

The SPJ provides full thrust in all directions and can be used as a manoeuvring system, take-home device, and main propulsion unit on a wide range of vessels. Its space-saving installation achieves minimum displacement loss thanks to its extremely compact design, the company claimed.

It added that a further advantage of the SPJ is that vessels can also be manoeuvred quietly and vibration-free even in shallow waters, such as channels. Since the jet is installed flush with the yacht’s hull and provided with a protective grid at the intake, there is no risk of injury to divers or swimmers when the SPJ is in operation, said Schottel.

The Schottel Group, with its headquarters in Spay, Germany, produces steerable propulsion systems for ships and offshore applications. Founded in 1921, the company has been developing and manufacturing azimuth propulsion and complete propulsion systems with power ratings of up to 30 MW.