Terex Trucks
New Terex Truck Dealer For Georgia

Mike Brezonick

Articulated hauler manufacturer Terex Trucks announced it recently signed Border Equipment as a new dealer in Georgia. With branches in Atlanta, Augusta and Savannah, Border Equipment has over 30 years’ experience in the construction industry in Georgia.

Border Equipment will sell both the TA300 and the TA400 and provide aftermarket support. “With an excellent reputation in the market, expert employees and complementary lines, Border Equipment is an ideal partner to help bring Terex Trucks’ dump trucks to even more customers in the region,” said Dan Meara, regional sales manager at Terex Trucks. “Like Terex Trucks, Border Equipment prioritizes excellent customer service and they’re always willing to go the extra mile for their customers.”

“Most of our customers are active in the construction, mining, road construction and large earthmoving sectors,” said Brett Arrowood, managing partner at Border Equipment. “The TA300 and TA400 excel in these applications so we are looking forward to introducing our customers to the brand. Terex Trucks has made a lot of investments and improvements in the trucks over the last few years and this definitely shows in the reliability, durability and low total cost of ownership of the machines.”

In North America, the TA300 and TA400 are sold with a three-year warranty, telematics and planned maintenance included as standard, along with finance packages available for lease and wholesale.

