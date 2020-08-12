Diesel Progress

New Taylor International Dealer For Guam

Taylor Reach Stacker
Taylor International has named Landscape Management Systems (LMS) its authorized dealer of material handling equipment, such as this XEC-207/8 reach stacker, in Guam.

Taylor International, part of the Taylor Group of Companies, announced that it has named Landscape Management Systems, Inc. (LMS) as its authorized Taylor dealer on the island of Guam, responsible for sales, service and rental of Taylor’s range of material handling machinery that includes forklifts, container handlers and industrial lift trucks.

“We are very excited about the opportunity to expand our footprint in Micronesia through our commercial relationship with LMS, on Guam,” said Hal Nowell, director of Sales at Taylor International. “Taylor could not have a better partner than LMS. We share the vision and understanding that customers demand consistent, dependable performance — from the products they use to the vendors that supply them. It is the commitment of this dealer partnership between LMS and Taylor to provide the very best, most dependable, longest lasting, and most effective service, machines and parts for the Micronesian market.”

With more than 26 years of experience, LMS, Inc. recently expanded its services to include LMS Imports, a one-stop shop for equipment rentals. LMS is known on Guam for its work with both the local and military communities and has been the recipient of multiple NAVFAC (naval facilities engineering command) contracts over the past few years.

