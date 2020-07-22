Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Prestolite Electric starter
New Products News 

New Starters From Prestolite Electric

Mike Brezonick , ,

Prestolite Electric, a global manufacturer of alternators and starter motors for OEM and aftermarket applications, has expanded its portfolio with the introduction of Leece-Neville M93 and M97 24 V 6 kW starters. The new starters are designed to provide power for a variety of medium-duty and heavy-duty applications, as well as off-highway vehicles and buses.

“We are pleased to expand our 24V starter lineup and provide our customers with an increasing number of starter options,” said Jonathan Smith, assistant director of sales and marketing, Prestolite. “The M93 and M97 each deliver a combination of premium performance and exceptional value that helps increase vehicle uptime and improve ROI for our customers.”

The inline, gear-reduction, SAE J542 Type 1 starters are available in 10-and 12-tooth models with clockwise rotation. An Integral Magnetic Switch (IMS) helps eliminate voltage drop issues by minimizing wiring between the relay and solenoid, Prestolite said, while the electrical soft start helps eliminate ring gear damage.

