Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

New Standard For Worksite Interoperability

Mike Osenga , ,
CECA/IFPE Newsletter ConExpo/IFPE Industry Notes 
New Standard For Worksite Interoperability

The Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM), along with the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), via an ISO Working Group, comprised of several AEM members, is in the process of developing a global standard for worksite interoperability. The purpose of this standard is to provide information enabling different providers of machine grade control systems to efficiently interoperate on the same worksite.

There will be a Tech Talk about the new standard in the Tech Experience at ConExpo-Con/Agg on Thursday, March 12 at 3:30pm at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“Fleets containing multiple brands, along with general contractors using different systems than their sub-contractors, is the norm on jobsites, if only because not every equipment manufacturer makes every single type of machine or technology that is used,” said Sara Feuling, director of Construction at AEM. “This new standard will normalize data exchange at the interface between earth-moving machinery with grade control systems and the site information system.”

The scope of this standard, formally titled “Worksite Topographical Data Exchange”, initially includes earthwork applications, including roadbuilding and site development. It focuses on onsite radio corrections, digital terrain models, and overall jobsite information.   The Working Group is targeting final rollout by the end of 2021. Preliminary details of the standard will be shared at the Tech Experience at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2020 in Las Vegas in March.

 

Related Articles

Deutz To Show Diesel, Gas, Hybrid, Electric, And Hydrogen
New Standard For Worksite Interoperability
Speed Sensors
ZF’s Take On North America
FPT Industrial’s News
Coupling Made Easy
ZF Forum “The Future of Construction” At ConExpo
Cummins Showing Performance Engines

Latest News

Cat Names New VP
Doering Acquires Metro Hydraulics
Deutz To Show Diesel, Gas, Hybrid, Electric, And Hydrogen
FPT Adds 3
New Standard For Worksite Interoperability
Speed Sensors
ZF’s Take On North America
FPT Industrial’s News
Coronavirus Hits JCB Production

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – February 2020
Diesel Progress International January – February 2020
Diesel Progress – January 2020
Diesel Progress – December 2019
Diesel Progress International November-December 2019
Diesel Progress – November 2019
Diesel Progress – October 2019
Diesel Progress International – September – October 2019
Diesel Progress – September 2019
Diesel Progress – August 2019

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.