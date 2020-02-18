New Standard For Worksite Interoperability

The Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM), along with the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), via an ISO Working Group, comprised of several AEM members, is in the process of developing a global standard for worksite interoperability. The purpose of this standard is to provide information enabling different providers of machine grade control systems to efficiently interoperate on the same worksite.

There will be a Tech Talk about the new standard in the Tech Experience at ConExpo-Con/Agg on Thursday, March 12 at 3:30pm at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“Fleets containing multiple brands, along with general contractors using different systems than their sub-contractors, is the norm on jobsites, if only because not every equipment manufacturer makes every single type of machine or technology that is used,” said Sara Feuling, director of Construction at AEM. “This new standard will normalize data exchange at the interface between earth-moving machinery with grade control systems and the site information system.”

The scope of this standard, formally titled “Worksite Topographical Data Exchange”, initially includes earthwork applications, including roadbuilding and site development. It focuses on onsite radio corrections, digital terrain models, and overall jobsite information. The Working Group is targeting final rollout by the end of 2021. Preliminary details of the standard will be shared at the Tech Experience at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2020 in Las Vegas in March.