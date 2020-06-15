New Stage 5 Machines From Bobcat

Bobcat is launching new Stage 5 compliant telehandlers and new Stage 5 versions of the company’s M-Series T450 and T590 compact track loaders.

The new machines are powered by Bobcat D34 and D24 Stage 5 high torque diesel engines, designed specifically for Bobcat compact equipment. Both of the new Stage 5 engines are based on well proven designs installed in thousands of Bobcat machines worldwide, the company said.

According to the company, the D34 Stage 5 75 HP (56 kW) engine in the new telehandlers, pictured, provides an average 7% lower fuel consumption and offers a 14% higher torque than the previous Stage 4 engine with more power at lower r/min and faster recovery.

In the telehandlers the new D34 Stage 5 engine allows customers to operate them in emission-regulated zones, due to the new Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) after-treatment system, said Bobcat. In addition, the engine does not use Selective Catalytic Reduction and thus there is no need for AdBlue, it added.

A key aspect of the D34 Stage 5 engine is the new autonomous after-treatment system – DPF regeneration is performed automatically, with no impact on performance, said Bobcat. There is a choice of 11 different Bobcat telehandler models with the 75 HP (56 kW) Stage 5 engine.

The new T450 and T590 Stage 5 compact track loaders follow on from the recently launched Bobcat M-Series S450, S510 and S530 Stage 5 skid-steer loaders.

The T450 Stage 5 model’s 2.4 L, D24 engine produces 55 HP (41 kW) whilst the larger T590 Stage 5, 2.4 L, machine has power of 68 HP (50.7 kW). The engines feature a Bosch fuel injection system.

Due to the new Bobcat Stage 5 engine, Bobcat said noise levels in the loaders have been reduced and the vibrations lowered significantly to further increase operator comfort. The first engine oil service interval has also been extended to 500 hours, and improved fuel filtration means less frequent filter replacements and reduced running costs. Additionally, new DPF after-treatment technology works automatically without any interaction during normal operation, said Bobcat.