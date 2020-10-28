New Sensor From Curtiss Wright

Curtiss-Wright’s Industrial Division has launched the SRH76x to join the range of Penny & Giles Hall-effect rotary sensors.

The SRH76x rotary sensor is designed with non-contacting, Hall-effect technology, offering long-life, and high performance measurement with two independent and electrically-isolated outputs, the company said.

The sensors are contained in a zinc-aluminum alloy body with engineered polymer bearings and fully sealed electronics. The SRH76x range has been developed to meet the requirements of heavy-duty, industrial position-sensing with, the company said, a robust, mechanical design offering good levels of performance and suitable for use in hostile on- and off-highway vehicle environments.

The sensor shaft assembly is mechanically isolated from the fully sealed electronics via a solid metal bulkhead. This offers the advantage of a >20 million operations shaft seal and bearing life together with IP68(2M) and IP69K sealing. This design results in improved sensor integrity, good reliability and optimized cost of ownership, the company said.

The SRH76x range of sensors provide a choice of working angle from 20° to 360° providing optimized 12-bit resolution and full-scale output signal over the working angle for maximum output sensitivity and resolution.

The SRH76x operates directly from 12 or 24Vdc battery systems with internal circuitry providing transient protection to ISO7637 test pulse 1-5. This combined with a selectable range of voltage, current or digital PWM outputs, offers designers the combination of performance, safety and cost for ease of system integration, said Curtiss Wright