New Role At Perkins for Giunta

Ian Cameron ,

Perkins Engines Company Limited has appointed Bill Giunta Americas sales director, leading industrial engine sales execution for Perkins products within the Americas region.

Giunta, who recently served as the company’s product and technical support manager, will also work closely with Perkins distributors across the region to further the delivery of distribution excellence to all Perkins-powered customers, the company said.

“Bill has an extensive background in commercial, sales and marketing disciplines from his time at Perkins,” said Jaz Gill, Perkins vice president of global sales, marketing, service and parts. “With his experience in leading diverse global teams, he is ideally suited to this position.”

