New Rental Report From Off-Highway Research
The Global Rental report is a newly available joint study by Off-Highway Research and International Rental News magazine. Revenues for the world’s 100 largest rental companies have more than doubled in the last decade and reached more than $61.78 billion/€53 billion in 2019.
For the first time this study analyses long-term trends in this large and high-growth industry. Key contents include:
- Analysis of revenues, fleet capex, footprint and headcount for the world’s 100 largest rental companies.
- Analysis by region, specialty and ownership type.
- Profiles of leading companies.
- Analysis of industry growth against economic indicators.
The Global Rental report is $3000/€2600. The report is available at www.offhighway-store.com or contact mail@offhighwayresearch.com.