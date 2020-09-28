Diesel Progress

New Rental Report From Off-Highway Research

The Global Rental report is a newly available joint study by Off-Highway Research and International Rental News magazine. Revenues for the world’s 100 largest rental companies have more than doubled in the last decade and reached more than $61.78 billion/€53 billion in 2019.

For the first time this study analyses long-term trends in this large and high-growth industry. Key contents include:

  • Analysis of revenues, fleet capex, footprint and headcount for the world’s 100 largest rental companies.
  • Analysis by region, specialty and ownership type.
  • Profiles of leading companies.
  • Analysis of industry growth against economic indicators.

The Global Rental report is $3000/€2600. The report is available at www.offhighway-store.com or contact mail@offhighwayresearch.com.

