New Radial Piston Motor From Bosch Rexroth

Mike Brezonick

Bosch Rexroth is expanding its range of direct drives for compact tracked loaders (CTL) and other tracked vehicles with its new MCR-T radial piston motor in frame size 8. The MCR8T utilizes the company’s next generation rotary group design that offers up to 55% increase in maximum torque, enhanced durability and a 20% increase in flow capability compared with the existing and dimensionally similar frame size 6, the company said.

The new design complements the MCR-T family, which is currently offered in frame sizes 5, 6 and 10. The compact dimensions, which are identical to MCR6T in all but a 10% increase in overall length, means that the motor is ideally suited for installation in compact loader tracks, Bosch Rexroth said.

The MCR-T motors withstand high radial forces through optimized load distribution, larger bearings that are flushed with case oil and the latest development in sealing technology, the company said. An integrated flushing valve contributes to increased service life by supporting oil cooling when used in closed hydraulic circuits.

The motors are designed for continuous high rotational speeds in track drive applications and an integral control valve is designed to enable the operator to shift smoothly between travel speeds with the soft-shift mode operating in both directions of travel.

In high speed mode the motor runs with a standard reduced displacement of 66%, which is also configurable on request, the company said, reducing oil flow in the circuit and improving system efficiency. The motors function with a differential pressure of up to 6500 psi (450 bar) with the MCR8T version achieving an output torque of up to 6638 lb. ft. (9000 Nm). MCR-T displacements range from 380 to 1340 cc/rev and the motors come complete with a multidisc spring applied pressure released parking and emergency brake, the company said.

