New Products Rolled-Out At MEE

A range of new products were unveiled or on display for the first time at the Middle East Energy trade show in Dubai.

A star of the Cummins stand was the company’s new C25G gas generator series (see Diesel Progress International’s March-April 2020 issue for a full report) which has a power density of 500kW (50Hz) and 580kW (60Hz) from a 25 L Liebherr G9512 engine.

Among other products on the Cummins stand were the new low kVA QSB7 generator series which has a power density from 160 to 220 kVA (50Hz) and 135-200kW (60Hz);the KTA19-G4 18.9 L dual speed diesel engine rated at 500kWe and also the PowerCommand Cloud digital solution – an integrated cloud-based system bringing together continuous monitoring, multi-location management, on the go access and visibility with real time notifications, remote service and calibration and remote asset control.

Perkins showcased a range of engines including the 1103 which has a range of outputs from 30-60 kVA prime power. The company said that this is well suited to the upcoming high speed 5G mobile services which are set to launch globally and will result in higher power demands from the telecommunication towers.

Also on show was the Perkins 1706 and 2806. The former is a 9.3 L engine providing equivalent power to Perkins’ former 13 L platform, while the 18 L 2806 can match the power of a typical 23 L engine, the company said. Also on display was the 4008 engine which is suited to prime power applications.

On the Kohler stand one of the key displays was the J130 generator which, the company said, is a 130 kVA generator in the same enclosure as the 88 and 110 kVA generators.

Volvo Penta said it is strengthening its product portfolio with the launch of the new D8 Stage 2 and Stage 3A/Tier 3 power generation engine. The 8 L engine made it trade show debut at MEE. Alongside the D8 engine, Volvo Penta is also showcasing its 16 L diesel engine, the D16 which produces up to 800 kVA.

Stamford l AvK launched a new range of alternators (pictured) branded Newage at MEE- three-phase, 4-pole synchronous AC alternators of brushless design which is the latest addition to the Stamford and AvK portfolio. The N100, N200 and N300 alternators have maximum continuous rating at 50Hz of 20, 200 and 300 kVA and 26, 250 and 362kVA at 60Hz.

Also introduced to the market for the first time is the new Stamford S7 high voltage alternator. The S7 delivers continuous ratings up to 1625kVA due to enhanced thermal management within the machine, the company said.

