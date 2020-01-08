Diesel Progress

New President For CECE

Mike Osenga
Newsmakers 
Niklas Nillroth (right) succeeds Enrico Prandini as President of CECE

Niklas Nillroth has been named the new President of the Committee for European Construction Equipment (CECE). Nillroth chairs the Swedish Construction Equipment Association (SACE) and is vice president Sustainability & Public Affairs at Volvo Construction Equipment.

Nillroth succeeds Enrico Prandini of UNACEA & Komatsu. The CECE presidency is a rotating post held for two consecutive years by each of the associations representing their member nations.

CECE is an association representing the interests of national construction equipment manufacturer associations in 13 European countries, including Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey. CECE is a European network consisting of a Secretariat in Brussels and the national association offices in the different countries.

CECE represents and promotes the European construction equipment and related industries, coordinating the views of the National Associations and their members by influencing the European/National Institutions and other organizations worldwide to achieve a fair competitive environment via harmonized standards and regulations.

