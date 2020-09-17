Diesel Progress

New President At Blachford Acoustics Group NA

Mike Brezonick
Matthew Taub
Matthew Taub

Blachford Acoustics Group, North America, has announced that Matthew Taub has been named president and chief operating officer, reporting to CEO John Blachford.

As president, Taub will oversee operations for Blachford Acoustics’ business units in West Chicago, Ill., (Blachford Inc.) and Kings Mountain, N.C. (Blachford RP Corp.) in the U.S. as well as the Cambridge (Blachford AM Ltd.) and Mississauga, Ontario (H.L. Blachford Ltd.) sites in Canada.

Early in his career, Taub spent nine years at Blachford in sales roles. His later experience included sales and management roles, including a stint as director of sales at Mayville Engineering.

Blachford Acoustic Group North America also said it has named Mike Pelligrini as sales director, reporting to Taub. Pellegrini will head all sales and customer service activity for the Blachford Acoustics Group business units in the United States and Canada. He also  rejoins the company after working with various Blachford suppliers in the industrial and non-automotive industry in recent years.

Marking its 100th anniversary in 2021, Blachford Acoustics Group incorporates four complementary businesses that provide integrated acoustical solutions for mobile applications.

 

 

