New PowerView From Enovation

Enovation Controls has released the newest product in its venerable PowerView line of high-performance machine displays. The PowerView 500 is a full-color configurable display that integrates engine, transmission and diagnostic information into an easy-to-read operator interface.

An optically bonded display with a projected capacitive (PCAP) touchscreen allows a user to operate their machine and display with gloves while providing reliable performance in the harshest conditions, the company said. The PV500 offers monitoring and application control within a compact unit, providing seamless integration for OEMs and integrators looking to give their machines a facelift within confined spaces.

Powered by a 1 GHz high-speed processor, the PV500 is optimized to boot up quickly and can seamlessly run intensive applications, graphics, transitions and video. At 800 x 480 pixels with 24-bit color, on-screen graphics are crisp and bright on the PV500 and easily readable in daylight, Enovation said. The unit has 8 GB of flash memory for data logging, graphics and video. Connection is through four standard molded-in Deutsch 6 pin DT series connectors, one of which is dedicated for a mating USB connector for programming or exporting data.

