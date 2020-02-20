Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Walterscheid SmartConnected Powertrain
CECA/IFPE Newsletter ConExpo/IFPE Newsletters 

New Powertrain Business Launching

Mike Brezonick

Walterscheid Powertrain Group will launch the new business Powertrain Services North America at IFPE. Aimed to be an innovative full-service partner for all aspects of powertrain concepts, Powertrain Services North America will offer comprehensive through-life service and the complete Walterscheid Powertrain Group product range.

The new service business will have three segments — Aftermarket Parts Distribution with more than 130 distribution partners throughout North America; Value Added Services, such as repair, exchange, modification and customization of shafts and powertrain solutions; and Field Services & Condition monitoring, which includes field service, preventative and predictive maintenance along with condition monitoring and technical consultancy on demand.

At ConExpo, Walterscheid Powertrain Group will also present its latest innovations in this segment. This will include Smart & Connected Powertrain Solutions (shown here), which provide status data from powertrains in operation via innovative smart technologies. Additionally, the latest Mechanics Synergy driveshafts and the ICVD GT-S1 N 370V Integrated Continuously Variable Drive, which is designed to deliver high energy efficiency, comfort, and an excellent cost-benefit ratio, will also be presented.

See Walterscheid at IFPE booth S-83600.

