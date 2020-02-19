New Potain Hydraulic Tower Crane

Potain’s new MRH 175 tower crane, a hydraulic luffing jib crane, will make its debut during the show. It’s one of two Potain cranes that will be on display at the Manitowoc booth where the company plans to showcase the latest in lifting technology for two of the busiest sectors in the built environment: high-rise construction and homebuilding.

“In recent years under The Manitowoc Way operating system our product development has accelerated and what’s exciting about this is not only the number of new cranes we’re introducing, but the innovation they bring to market,” said Thibaut Le Besnerais, vice president of global products for tower cranes at Manitowoc. “The MRH 175 has our latest hydraulic luffing technology: a design we’ve been championing for the past two years. At ConExpo customers can get a firsthand look at the latest technology for the high-rise and home building sectors.”

The MRH 175 is the latest release in Potain’s line of hydraulic luffing jib cranes. The company has championed this category of cranes, with dozens of models already delivered to a range of markets. It said contractors find them straightforward to assemble and disassemble on congested sites, making them ideal for urban projects, high-rise construction or job sites where space is limited.

Maximum capacity for the MRH 175 is 11 tons, while the maximum jib length is 180 ft.

The company said the crane’s design, with its fixed counter jib and topless structure, facilitates its trademark fast erection and dismantling, as well as making it more compact for transport, needing only four standard containers. The elements weigh under 8.5 tons, and there is a single counter-jib/jib foot package. The topless design also means less space is needed on sites where multiple cranes overfly the job site and the hydraulic design means no wire rope installation is needed and a smaller assist crane is needed for erection as there is no cathead to assemble.

See Manitowoc and Potain at ConExpo booth F6144.