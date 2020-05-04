Diesel Progress

New Perkins’ Distributor In Qatar

Ian Cameron , ,

Perkins has appointed Obaikan Equipment and Services WLL as its authorised distributor for Qatar effective May 1, 2020.

The company’s head office in Doha, including two parts warehouses and service workshops, will serve the country’s Perkins-powered equipment owners, the majority of who are based in the capital.

“Obaikan has extensive experience with the brand and engine range having previously been a Perkins distributor, and following a territory change in 2013, a second level dealer,” said Jaz Gill, vice president of global sales, marketing, service and parts at Perkins.

A family owned business associated with Qatar since the 1970s, Obaikan has already established a team of 30 professionals across parts sales and service support to serve Perkins customers. The chairman of Obaikan Equipment and Services WLL, Mr Ali Al Obaidly, is pictured signing the distributor agreement.

New Perkins' Distributor In Qatar
