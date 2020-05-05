New Perkins Distributor For Algeria

Perkins has appointed Onnyx Ltd as its authorised distributor for Algeria.

A family owned business, Onnyx Ltd has 18 years of experience with Perkins engines as a second level dealer since 2002.

Headquartered in the UK with an operations branch in Algiers, Onnyx Ltd has already established a 21-person team focused on engine and parts sales and the delivery of technical service support to Perkins-powered customers.

“I’m excited to be working with Onnyx Ltd, which, through its former role as a second level dealer, has a proven reputation for delivering customer service and quality,” said Jaz Gill, vice president of global sales, marketing, service and parts at Perkins. “I’m confident this highly experienced team will provide the consistent service our customers in Algeria expect and deserve.”

The picture shows part of the Onnyx Ltd team from left, Suresh Menon, territory and service operations director; Akli Brihi, strategic development director and Khaled Terai, country manager.