New Perkins Czech Distributor, Parts Center in Brazil

Perkins distributor BU Power Systems has entered into a purchase agreement with BEL, spol. s.r.o. – the Perkins distributor for the Czech Republic.

The agreement, effective January 1, 2020, means BU Power Systems s.r.o. is now responsible for the sales and aftersales service of Perkins diesel, gas and marine engines in the Czech Republic. BU Power Systems s.r.o., will be headquartered in Prague.

BU Power Systems has been a Perkins distributor for over 30 years. The company has service centers, workshops and warehouses in Germany, Italy, Poland, Denmark, Croatia and Slovenia and is also responsible for the Perkins engine sales and aftermarket business in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Kosovo, Albania, Malta, Greenland and Faroe Islands.

Perkins also announced it has officially opened its new regional logistics center (RLC) in Curitiba, Brazil, to support original equipment manufacturers and Perkins distributors in South America.

Located on the same campus as the Perkins engine manufacturing facility, the new RLC is stocked with more than 3000 genuine Perkins parts, which can be delivered next day or by two-day delivery to most of the region.

Designed to serve local customers, any part ordered in South America at least three times over the past three years will be held in the Curitiba RLC, in addition to parts stocked to support new engine ranges being sold into the region.

As well as stocking individual parts, the RLC will offer new products including service kits, overhaul kits and an expanded range of replacement engines available from stock.

Perkins has made a number of investments in its logistics capabilities over recent years. In 2017 an RLC was opened in Kentucky, USA, to serve the United States and Canada, and in 2018 a new, larger logistics center was opened in Singapore, improving the company’s ability to quickly deliver parts across Asia and the Pacific region. These sites are supported by the global hub in Irlam, UK, which stores around 30,000 individual part numbers and ships over one million lines or over 16 million pieces annually.