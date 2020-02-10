New online shops from Perkins

The online shops are suitable for machine owners, rental businesses or repair and engineering workshops, as www.perkins.com/shop provides quick and easy access to the most frequently ordered Perkins parts, up-to-date information about the parts on each engine and support from the local Perkins distributor if required, the company said.

“Our customers increasingly want quick and easy online access to a wide variety of Perkins genuine parts, so we’re pleased to be adding Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain to our portfolio of online shops,” said Matt O’Sullivan, general manager – aftermarket.

The seven new online parts shops–accessed via www.perkins.com/shop – opened for business today (February 10, 2020), with each shop serving customers in local language and currency.

The shop allows customers to search by engine serial number, navigate by engine series and model, part category, name or number. Every part has a full description, image, and information showing which engine uses the part. All parts come with a 12-month warranty and a free returns service.

If a part isn’t currently available to buy through www.perkins.com/shop then customers can register their interest in the product. This request is passed to the local Perkins distributor, who will follow up on the purchase and can provide additional installation advice and support.

“The online shops stock service and maintenance parts, enabling customers to quickly and easily order a genuine part direct from Perkins and have it delivered direct. Customers can use their credit card to quickly buy one part or many parts, depending on their needs, so no time is wasted for example by having to set up a business account,” O’Sullivan said.

He added: “We’ve had really positive responses to our existing online shops in the USA, UK and Ireland, which have allowed us to reach new customers – not only with parts sales, but advice on service and support.”

Parts will be supplied from the UK based Perkins Global Distribution Centre. This facility stocks more than 30,000 Perkins genuine parts which are available for immediate despatch to customers across Europe.