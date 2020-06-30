Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Propane Autogas
Industry Notes News Newsletters 

New Online Resources For Propane Autogas

Mike Brezonick

The Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) has created online learning resources with educational information about propane autogas for fleets and service technicians that are starting to return to work after recent shutdowns while navigating through new challenges.

“The pandemic has been a wakeup call and it has many fleets reevaluating their best practices and operational efficiencies, including their fuel choices,” said Steve Whaley, director of autogas business development at PERC. “For fleets that aren’t familiar with propane autogas, these resources are a great place to start to learn how the energy source can help reduce their costs and emissions. For fleets that already operate with propane autogas, these resources will help them smoothly get back to business.”

The pages feature several items with information about owning, maintaining and operating propane autogas vehicles.

The fleet-specific page includes information on refueling, emissions studies, customer testimonials, and educational videos. Fleet owners can even use PERC’s cost savings calculator to determine how much propane autogas could save them over time.

The maintenance page includes important information about garaging and maintenance facilities, how propane autogas maintenance compares to other fuels, and converting an existing gasoline vehicle to propane autogas.

More information on propane autogas vehicles is available at Propane.com/Fleet-Vehicles.

Related Articles

Cummins Wins Turbocharger Patent Action
New Online Resources For Propane Autogas
Mack Defense Relocates Headquarters
FPT’s China JV Sets Another Engine Production Mark
Navistar Virtually Breaks Ground On New Plant
BAE To Supply E-Propulsion Systems For NYC Buses
MacAllister Adds Prinoth Tracked Machinery
Volvo, Mack Launch Geotab Telematics Package

Latest News

Cummins Wins Turbocharger Patent Action
New Online Resources For Propane Autogas
Yet Another Acquisition By Power Test
Smart Machines Deere’s Path To The Future
Mobile Equipment ECU
Hydraulic Steering Valve For Off-Highway Equipment
Deutz Opens New Logistics Operation
Ricardo’s New US Team and Partnership
California Mandates Electric Trucks

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – June 2020
Diesel Progress International May-June 2020
Diesel Progress – May 2020
Diesel Progress – April 2020
Diesel Progress International March-April 2020
Diesel Progress – March 2020
Diesel Progress – February 2020
Diesel Progress International January – February 2020
Diesel Progress – January 2020
Diesel Progress – December 2019

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.