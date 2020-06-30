New Online Resources For Propane Autogas

The Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) has created online learning resources with educational information about propane autogas for fleets and service technicians that are starting to return to work after recent shutdowns while navigating through new challenges.

“The pandemic has been a wakeup call and it has many fleets reevaluating their best practices and operational efficiencies, including their fuel choices,” said Steve Whaley, director of autogas business development at PERC. “For fleets that aren’t familiar with propane autogas, these resources are a great place to start to learn how the energy source can help reduce their costs and emissions. For fleets that already operate with propane autogas, these resources will help them smoothly get back to business.”

The pages feature several items with information about owning, maintaining and operating propane autogas vehicles.

The fleet-specific page includes information on refueling, emissions studies, customer testimonials, and educational videos. Fleet owners can even use PERC’s cost savings calculator to determine how much propane autogas could save them over time.

The maintenance page includes important information about garaging and maintenance facilities, how propane autogas maintenance compares to other fuels, and converting an existing gasoline vehicle to propane autogas.

More information on propane autogas vehicles is available at Propane.com/Fleet-Vehicles.