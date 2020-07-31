Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Flash Battery Headquarters
Industry Notes News Newsletters 

New Name, Headquarters Facility For Flash Battery

Mike Brezonick , , ,

“Flash Battery” will no longer be just a trademark but will become the new name of Kaitek S.r.l., an Italian manufacturer of lithium batteries for industrial and electric vehicle applications.

The company name will officially be changed Aug. 1, hours before the company moves from Calerno to a new headquarters facility in Via XXV Aprile, in Sant’Ilario d’Enza (Reggio Emelia). The new facility is built on a 20,000 m2 parcel, with 1500 m2 of office space and 3200 m2 of production space, with the possibility of a further 5,000 m2 expansion.

“The new name,” said CEO Marco Righi, “basically aims to consolidate our company identity, instantly highlighting not just our industry category, but also one of the main features of our products: the recharge speed which gives us an essential competitive advantage in terms of the electric vehicle industry as well as a significant part of the manufacturing industry, which is progressively converting production to electric energy”.

All Flash Battery activities will be concentrated in the new facility, which is five times larger than the current premises. In the eight years since its founding, the company said it has developed an annual turnover of €14 million, with 56 employees — including eight hired this year during the COVID-19 pandemic — and exports to most industrialized countries,

“The effects of the pandemic have slightly slowed down production but have not stopped the plans to enlarge and consolidate our research and development, design and marketing areas as well as innovative international projects,” said Righi. “These are the main areas where the new professional figures hired during the first six months of 2020 will work and a further five who will be hired before the end of the year, taking our workforce to over 60 people.”

On the eve of the move to the new premises, the company said it has also signed an important agreement with EFA France, a European specialist in electrification technologies.

“This partnership” said Righi, “is all about innovation and is aimed at a market, namely the transalpine one, which offers many opportunities for expansion, because it is particularly sensitive to the theme of electrification, just like the German market. It comes as no surprise that France and Germany are the foreign markets where we are investing the most”.

Related Articles

Freightliner Innovation E-Fleet Logs 300,000 Miles
New Name, Headquarters Facility For Flash Battery
Orbcomm, Terex Expand Relationship
Indian construction market reports available from Off-Highway Research
Mack Begins Initial Production At RVO
BharatBenz Hits Truck Milestone Despite Pandemic
Muncie To Build New Tulsa Facility
Rolls-Royce Acquires UPS Specialist Kinolt

Latest News

Freightliner Innovation E-Fleet Logs 300,000 Miles
New Name, Headquarters Facility For Flash Battery
Keever New President At Enercon Engineering
Volvo CE To Sell Blaw-Knox Pavers To Gencor
Diesel Progress – August 2020
Production Ends at Mann+Hummel’s Germany HQ
PowerGen International Rescheduled To 2021
Another One Down: GIE+EXPO Postponed
New Marketing Head At Daimler Buses

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – August 2020
Diesel Progress International July-August 2020
Diesel Progress – July 2020
Diesel Progress – June 2020
Diesel Progress International May-June 2020
Diesel Progress – May 2020
Diesel Progress – April 2020
Diesel Progress International March-April 2020
Diesel Progress – March 2020
Diesel Progress – February 2020

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.