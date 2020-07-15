Diesel Progress

New Moves At Bonfiglioli

Bonfliglioli improves Mosaico e-business platform
Bonfiglioli's online e-business platform: Mosaico

Bonfiglioli improved its e-business online platform, Mosaico, with the addition of new functionalities available to customers that will be able to access the tool 24/7 and find all products technical information, such as spec sheets and drawings.

The new Mosaico version is completely integrated into Bonfiglioli’s enterprise resource planning (ERP) and offers an interface for multiple devices.

Mosaico includes four major new characteristics: a product selector, a detailed search function, a support to product configuration, and an order tracking system. Thanks to these new functions, all users can have a better experience with the online platform, even those with no specific technical knowledge or previous experience with Bonfiglioli’s products.

Bonfiglioli also announced a new headquarter for Bonfiglioli UK, located in Calver Quay, Warrington. The new facility merges two existing locations: in Warrington and Redditch.

The new Warrington location will bring together the Mobility & Wind Industries Business Unit focusing on the wind, construction, agriculture, electromobility and marine machinery, and the Discrete Manufacturing & Process Industries Business Unit focusing on light and heavy-duty industrial applications. The facility also gathers all assembly operations and storage of the products.

The move will bring along also improved logistics and an upgrading of Bonfiglioli’s IT system with an emphasis on security and customer service.

 

