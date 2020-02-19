Diesel Progress

Poclain MT07 motor
CECA/IFPE Newsletter ConExpo/IFPE Newsletters 

New Motors, Pumps From Poclain

Mike Brezonick

Poclain Hydraulics will introduce several new mobile hydraulic products at systems at IFPE, including the MT07 motor, the PM70 pump and the CreepDrive 2 system.

The new MT07 is a reinforced high-performance motor for track drives. This motor is designed to withstand the high axial loads and demanding working conditions of tracked machinery. Designed mainly for CTLs, the MT07 motor is available in displacements of 30 to 56 cu.in/rev.

The new PM70 pump completes the PM pump range – from 7 to 70 cc/rev – giving OEMs the ability to cover all their requirements, Poclain said. The new PM70 pump is capable of operating at 6000 psi (420 bar) and is sized for machines such as large soil & asphalt compactors, loaders, forklifts and telehandlers

CreepDrive is Poclain’s hybrid mechanical-hydraulic transmission that allows vehicles that travel at normal speeds on-road to perform work functions at constant low speeds up to 7.5 mph, while maintaining the high engine speed required for auxiliary system functions. When disengaged, vehicles can drive at normal speeds on-road with no mechanical transmission efficiency losses. Optimized for simple chassis installation, CreepDrive helps end users to maximize productivity, work quality and driver comfort.

See Poclain at IFPE booth S-81613.

