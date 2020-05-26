New Mobile Valve Section

Eaton has launched a streamlined new valve section option for its CMA advanced mobile valve. With the capability to control two bidirectional services from one section, the new CMT valve section increases design flexibility and reduces CMA valve bank size, weight and overall system cost, the company said.

Like the existing CMA mobile valve section, Eaton said the new CMT section is software-configurable and incorporates CAN communication, onboard sensors, digital flow-sharing and electronic load sensing to provide precise flow control and high responsiveness in mobile machine applications. While the CMA section utilizes independent metering, the CMT section uses a twin-spool architecture to control two services instead of one. This can reduce the total number of sections needed in a valve bank by as much as 50%, minimizing valve bank size and weight, the company said.

The CMA valve sections are available with workport flows of 23.7 gpm and 52.8 gpm, while the CMT is currently offered with 23.7 workport flows.

CMT mobile valve sections are stackable with CMA sections, which is intended to increase the design flexibility of the CMA mobile valve. Eaton said that OEMs can optimize the valve for all vehicle requirements by specifying sophisticated CMA sections for services that demand higher precision and control and use streamlined CMT sections for standard machine functions. The availability of two stackable section options simplifies the use of the CMA valve on high-end and midrange machines without parts proliferation, due to shared componentry and procedures.

“The new CMT mobile valve section reduces overall system cost without sacrificing performance,” said Todd Degler, global product manager, Advanced Mobile Valves, Eaton. “OEMs can merge the next-generation performance of CMA sections with value-oriented CMT sections to create the optimal valve solution for new mobile machinery designs.”

Incorporating onboard electronics and sophisticated software algorithms, Eaton said the CMA valve can optimize for conditions such as oscillation and vibration to deliver better stability, controllability and fuel efficiency. Software-driven setup eliminates hardware changeouts and enables performance optimization in minutes instead of months, speeding time to market.