New Meritor Plant For Brazil

Meritor, Inc., the global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking and aftermarket technologies for the commercial vehicle and industrial markets, is building a $50 million, 524,900 sq. ft. facility in Roseira, Brazil, to support its expanding domestic commercial vehicle market with modern production facilities. Construction is scheduled to begin in March and the facility will be completed in April of 2021, the company said.

“We’re expanding our production lines because we expect the Brazilian market to continue its progressive recovery and want to meet Meritor’s strategic M2022 goal of growing as a market leader with best-in-class service,” said Adalberto Momi, general director of Meritor Brazil. “This expansion will help Meritor exceed customer expectations by keeping up with anticipated market growth.”

The Roseira facility will add to the production capacity of Meritor’s current sites in Osasco and Resende. Meritor chose Roseira for its third plant due to the city’s location in the Paraíba Valley. The strategic region is connected closely with São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Minas Gerais. The valley also has a good road network, proximity to ports, required infrastructure, skilled labor and good delivery of electricity, according to Momi.

For 64 years, Meritor’s facility in Osasco has manufactured axles and other components for the commercial vehicle market. Current downtown location, traffic and logistic restrictions in Osasco do not support further expansion, driving the decision to launch a new plant in Roseira.

The Roseira site will represent one of the largest investments Meritor has made in a global facility in two decades.

Meritor said the facility’s 98,000 sq.ft. manufacturing area will include modern production lines based on Industry 4.0 systems – focused on safety, environment and sustainability principles – being implemented globally.