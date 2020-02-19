New Materials, Brake Valves From Carlisle

Carlisle Brake & Friction is launching the company’s next generation of friction materials for use in brake and transmission applications at IFPE.

Carlisle said the N-680 and EPD (Energy, Power, Dense) materials represent the company’s largest advancement in friction material development in 15 years, offering a significantly higher energy capability and stability versus previous premium grades of friction materials.

N-680 is the next evolution in wet paper friction material technology, Carlisle said, offering as much as twice the energy capacity of its current N-653 and N-670 materials. N-680 friction material offers similar characteristics to N-653 and N-670 as a design replacement, with increased energy and stability and significant improvements in terms of friction stability, hot spots and NVH (noise, vibration, harshness).

Carlisle’s EPD wet friction material is engineered to deliver advanced high energy performance, reduced wear, improved NVH and improved material durability and fatigue resistance versus traditional wet friction materials. The company said that the EPD material family sets a new standard for energy management of friction materials in a wet application, providing system designers the option to increase power output without adjusting system size, as well as allowing for reduced system component sizing without sacrificing system power output.

Also at IFPE, Carlisle will launch a newly updated range of 1100 Series full power brake valves. The new modular valve family consists of single, single tandem, hydraulically piloted and electro-hydraulically piloted valves designed for a variety of off-highway vehicle brake system configurations.

