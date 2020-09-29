New Lubricant For Jenbacher Engines

In a move which the companies said will increase engine uptime and reliability, ExxonMobil and INNIO have announced the release of Jenbacher N Oil 40 lubricant for all INNIO’s Jenbacher Type 2, 3, 4, 6 and 9 natural gas engines.

The engines cover a power output range of between 250 kW and 10 MW and the announcement follows the collaboration agreement between the two companies that was signed in late May this year.

The companies said Jenbacher N Oil 40 has been developed to meet “the evolving needs of natural gas engine lubrication, providing increased engine uptime and enhanced engine reliability, leading to more power generation and revenue potential.”

Benefits of the new technology include extended and “unique” condemning limits for longer drain intervals without compromising protection of critical engine parts and components.

INNIO’s myPlant Asset Performance Management solution can be used to monitor oil consumption, exhaust gas temperature and oil change intervals along with the offer of oil analyses, technical expertise and borescopic inspections of Mobil ServSM. These analytics will help predict oil lifetime and ensure the performance and protection of the gas engine, to provide a life cycle cost reduction of approximately 30%depending on certain conditions.

“We have evaluated Jenbacher N Oil 40 in a long-term, multi-site testing programme with different situations, for example, a German university, a Russian factory and a greenhouse facility in the UK.” said Andreas Kunz, Chief Technology Officer at INNIO Group. He added:“The high performance lubricant was tested and validated over several Jenbacher engine types under the most demanding circumstances. The new oil has demonstrated its capabilities in each to help optimise oil consumption, reduce waste and lower spare parts costs.”

“ExxonMobil and INNIO engineers focused on INNIO Jenbacher gas engines lubrication requirements in more than 160,000 hours of field data across multiple engine platforms.” said Elisabetta Scossa, Europe Energy Manager of ExxonMobil. “In addition, operators will appreciate that this one lubricant can be used in the entire Jenbacher natural gas engine portfolio and, therefore, can optimise inventory costs for operators with multiple types of Jenbacher engines,” she added.

The companies added that actual benefits can vary depending upon the type of equipment used and its maintenance, operating conditions and environment, and any prior lubricant used. Extended used oil and filter life as well as reduced waste are based on normal use of the product, as described in the technical instructions from INNIO Jenbacher.