New Lifts From Snorkel, Xtreme

Snorkel will highlight a number of product launches across multiple categories at ConExpo, including further developments in its lithium-electric range, alongside the official global launch of the new lithium-electric Speed Level, which is now in full production.

Alongside new products, Snorkel will be showcasing innovations on existing products including a tracked drive option for its family of mid-size telescopic boom lifts that are powered by a Cummins turbocharged diesel engine rated 65 hp.

Located in the new Festival lot, Snorkel is sharing its 14,400 sq. ft. booth with sister company, Xtreme Manufacturing.

That company will unveil several new telehandlers at, expanding its product line to more than 20 available models, with lift capacities ranging from 6000 lb. (2,721kg) to 70,000 lb. (31,751kg). The new models will bring greater commonality in design and provide customers with enhanced capacities, increased reach and extended choice in the 12,000 lb. (5443 kg) to 17,000 lb. (7711 kg) capacity range.

Xtreme will also be launching a change to its model nomenclature designed to help customers easily identify the carriage class for the machine. The new look model names will change from XR1570, for example, to XR1570-C.

See Snorkel and Xtreme at ConExpo booth F-6962.