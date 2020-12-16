New Industrial Engines From Yanmar

Yanmar has developed two new industrial engine models – the 3TN86CHT and the 4TN86CHT – that comply with EU Stage V and U.S. EPA/CARB Tier 4 emission regulations.

The 3TN86CHT, pictured, is a three-cylinder 1.57 L model with a bore and stroke of 86 x 90 mm and rated output of 40.1 kW at 2600 rpm and a maximum torque of 197 Nm at 1690 r/min. It has a dry weight of 200 kg.

The 4TN86CHT is a four-cylinder 2.09 L engine with a bore and stroke of 86 x 90 and rated output of 55.4 kW at 2600 rpm. Maximum torque is 263 Nm at 1690 at 1690 rpm. Dry weight is 247kg.

Yanmar said that to increase power output, a new turbocharger matching design has been implemented, along with higher strength in various engine parts. As a result, it said, the 3TN86CHT and 4TN86CHT have 20% and 14% more power output, respectively, than the TNV models of the same displacement.

It added that the compact outline of the engine makes it easier for customers to install it in their work equipment. In addition, increasing the output of the exhaust gas after-treatment system without making it larger contributes to improved operator visibility and comfort.

The new engines are equipped with Yanmar’s proprietary Diesel Particulate Filter system for capturing particulate matter. This system allows operation at high altitudes and at low temperatures and under all work conditions from light to heavy loads. In addition, the DPF cleaning has a 6000-hour interval service.