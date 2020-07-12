Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

New Hydreco Gear Pump

Roberta Prandi ,
New Products News Newsletters 
New gear pump by Hydreco
The WSP 40 gear pump by Hydreco

Hydreco Hydraulics launched the new World Series pumps, that the manufacturer described as a compact, quiet and robust gear pump, designed for modern mobile machinery applications.

The new pump range is capable to deliver an operating pressure up to 350 bar. It is available in two frame sizes: 40 and 50 with displacements ranging from 12 cc/rev up to 88 cc/rev.

The World Series pumps are versatile and allow to build single or multi-stage pumps. Hydreco Hydraulics said that these pumps are highly efficient and designed to provide high performance levels and long life when operated within the rating parameters.

The product development program was based on the improvement of existing high volumetric efficiency pumps combined with product’s robustness; the World Series pumps went through several performance and endurance tests.

World series pumps are well suited to construction equipment machinery such as telehandlers, wheel loaders, backhoe loaders, crushers and screening equipment among others.

Related Articles

New Hydreco Gear Pump
New Cat 2 MW Natural Gas Gen-Set
ASV Launches Lubricant Line
Automation And Safety For Spectacular Cableway
Duplomatic Motion Solutions Introduced IO-Link Protocol  
Keyless Start Keypad
Electric Motor, Axle For Material Handling
Mobile Equipment ECU

Latest News

A Look To Mining
New Hydreco Gear Pump
New Cat 2 MW Natural Gas Gen-Set
Deere Selling SABO Turf Unit
Adams To Lead Eaton’s eMobility Operations
Bauma China Trade Show To Go Ahead As Planned
ASV Launches Lubricant Line
EU Sees Hydrogen As Key In Climate-Neutral Future
Automation And Safety For Spectacular Cableway

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – July 2020
Diesel Progress – June 2020
Diesel Progress International May-June 2020
Diesel Progress – May 2020
Diesel Progress – April 2020
Diesel Progress International March-April 2020
Diesel Progress – March 2020
Diesel Progress – February 2020
Diesel Progress International January – February 2020
Diesel Progress – January 2020

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.