New Hydreco Gear Pump

The WSP 40 gear pump by Hydreco

Hydreco Hydraulics launched the new World Series pumps, that the manufacturer described as a compact, quiet and robust gear pump, designed for modern mobile machinery applications.

The new pump range is capable to deliver an operating pressure up to 350 bar. It is available in two frame sizes: 40 and 50 with displacements ranging from 12 cc/rev up to 88 cc/rev.

The World Series pumps are versatile and allow to build single or multi-stage pumps. Hydreco Hydraulics said that these pumps are highly efficient and designed to provide high performance levels and long life when operated within the rating parameters.

The product development program was based on the improvement of existing high volumetric efficiency pumps combined with product’s robustness; the World Series pumps went through several performance and endurance tests.

World series pumps are well suited to construction equipment machinery such as telehandlers, wheel loaders, backhoe loaders, crushers and screening equipment among others.