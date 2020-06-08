Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Bosch Rexroth valves
New Products News Newsletters 

New Hydraulic Load Sensing Valves

Mike Brezonick

Bosch Rexroth has launched a new load sensing valve platform designed for a range applications, such as compact track and skid-steer loaders, aerial work platforms (AWP), refuse and municipal vehicles, work truck cranes, forklift trucks, telehandlers and compact construction equipment.

The RM10 and RM15 load sensing valves offer load pressure independent flow control with rates of 23.7 and 39.6 gpm (90 and 150 lpm) respectively, at inlet pressures of 4061 psi (280 bar) and port pressures up to 4641 psi (320 bar). With no transition plate needed between the RM10 and RM15 or the current Rexroth M4-12 portfolio, the valve line provides optimum flexibility for machines that demand varying flow rates and functions, but have limited space due to industry regulations, Bosch Rexroth said.

The valves come equipped with common industry work ports and load sense relief cartridges and are optimized for working functions, including lift/lower tilt functions, outriggers, winches, coordinated boom control, attachment/auxiliary flow functions, broom/brush motor control and blade angle/tilt/rotate.

Related Articles

New Hydraulic Load Sensing Valves
New EDG Hydraulic Vales From Bosch Rexroth
Cat’s All-New Standby Gen-Sets
Eaton Expands Xcel Series LSHT Motor Line
New Configuration Software For Valve Drivers
Appareo Telematically-Enabled ECU
Isolated DC/DC converters
Agility Launches Improved ProRail CNG Fuel Systems

Latest News

Mellquist Named President Volvo Penta, Member of Volvo Group Management
Astec Closing Telsmith
Briggs & Stratton, Club Car Announce Battery Supply Agreement
Jacksonville For New Deutz Power Center
Last Call for AEM Hall of Fame Nominations
Garrison Adds Leadership Role At Terex AWP
Daimler Truck Establishes Fuel Cell Company
New Hydraulic Load Sensing Valves
Donaldson-Nelson Deal Off

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – June 2020
Diesel Progress International May-June 2020
Diesel Progress – May 2020
Diesel Progress – April 2020
Diesel Progress International March-April 2020
Diesel Progress – March 2020
Diesel Progress – February 2020
Diesel Progress International January – February 2020
Diesel Progress – January 2020
Diesel Progress – December 2019

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.