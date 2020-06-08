New Hydraulic Load Sensing Valves

Bosch Rexroth has launched a new load sensing valve platform designed for a range applications, such as compact track and skid-steer loaders, aerial work platforms (AWP), refuse and municipal vehicles, work truck cranes, forklift trucks, telehandlers and compact construction equipment.

The RM10 and RM15 load sensing valves offer load pressure independent flow control with rates of 23.7 and 39.6 gpm (90 and 150 lpm) respectively, at inlet pressures of 4061 psi (280 bar) and port pressures up to 4641 psi (320 bar). With no transition plate needed between the RM10 and RM15 or the current Rexroth M4-12 portfolio, the valve line provides optimum flexibility for machines that demand varying flow rates and functions, but have limited space due to industry regulations, Bosch Rexroth said.

The valves come equipped with common industry work ports and load sense relief cartridges and are optimized for working functions, including lift/lower tilt functions, outriggers, winches, coordinated boom control, attachment/auxiliary flow functions, broom/brush motor control and blade angle/tilt/rotate.