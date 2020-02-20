New Hybrid Marine Transmission

ZF Marine has launched the 5200 A/V PIT transmission, the first ZF hybrid that can be installed in both V-drive and down-angle positions. The drive is suited for many types of marine vessels, ZF said, such as leisure boats, charter yachts, ferries, governmental vessels and patrol boats.

ZF Marine said that in the past such configurations had been difficult to achieve because of the packaging challenges of adding the additional input shaft for the power take-in (PTI). With this new transmission the additional power take-in is directly coupled with an electric motor in both installation variants.

The marine transmission can transmit primary drive outputs of up to 3500 hp (2462 kW) and incorporates wide ratio ranges — main drive is 2.588 to 4.250; power take-in: 2.5888 to 13.813. With a modular design, ZF said the transmission utilizes proven components of the ZF 5000 series, which helps simplify service and maintenance.

The size of the aluminum housing was also reduced, while an optional integrated shaft brake improves maneuverability and crash-stop behavior, the company said.