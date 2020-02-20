Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

ZF 5200 A/V PTI marine transmission
New Products News Newsletters 

New Hybrid Marine Transmission

Mike Brezonick

ZF Marine has launched the 5200 A/V PIT transmission, the first ZF hybrid that can be installed in both V-drive and down-angle positions. The drive is suited for many types of marine vessels, ZF said, such as leisure boats, charter yachts, ferries, governmental vessels and patrol boats.

ZF Marine said that in the past such configurations had been difficult to achieve because of the packaging challenges of adding the additional input shaft for the power take-in (PTI). With this new transmission the additional power take-in is directly coupled with an electric motor in both installation variants.

The marine transmission can transmit primary drive outputs of up to 3500 hp (2462 kW) and incorporates wide ratio ranges — main drive is 2.588 to 4.250; power take-in: 2.5888 to 13.813. With a modular design, ZF said the transmission utilizes proven components of the ZF 5000 series, which helps simplify service and maintenance.

The size of the aluminum housing was also reduced, while an optional integrated shaft brake improves maneuverability and crash-stop behavior, the company said.

Related Articles

New Hybrid Marine Transmission
Military-Grade Turbogenerator Launched
Powertrain Vents From Donaldson
Vehicles’ Electrical Protection
Engine Oil For Stationary Gas Engines
Ethernet converter
New PowerView From Enovation
Paguro Marine Gen-Sets

Latest News

Spectra Premium offers industrial cooling, tank systems
Plug Power, Lightning Team On Fuel Cell Truck
New Hybrid Marine Transmission
SpecSys, RVI offer range of services to equipment manufacturers
Stoner To Succeed Chapman At Cummins
Latest Doosan ADT makes first appearance
Deutz Expands Power Centers To Florida, New Jersey, And NYC
New Powertrain Business Launching
Isuzu Gas Engines, Power Units

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – February 2020
Diesel Progress International January – February 2020
Diesel Progress – January 2020
Diesel Progress – December 2019
Diesel Progress International November-December 2019
Diesel Progress – November 2019
Diesel Progress – October 2019
Diesel Progress International – September – October 2019
Diesel Progress – September 2019
Diesel Progress – August 2019

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.