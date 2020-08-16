New Home For Navistar eMobility

Rochester Hills, Mich. will be the site of Navistar’s new operations for its NEXT eMobility Solutions business unit. The facility will serve as the technical lead location for NEXT and will include design, engineering and analysis of all its electric vehicles and batteries, said Gary Horvat, vice president, eMobility, Navistar.

The 19,000 sq. ft. facility will house about 50 people focused on eMobility-specific engineering roles covering areas such as high voltage systems, batteries, power electronics, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, electric vehicle hardware and software integration.

The company said it is now in the process of filling positions and will be moving into the facility over the next several months while following current health and safety standards. Currently, NEXT employees are based at Navistar’s corporate headquarters in Lisle, Ill.

Launched in October, NEXT is Navistar’s eMobility solutions business unit focused on delivering customized electrification solutions in the truck and school bus markets. Since its launch, the company has showcased a prototype electric medium-duty International eMV Series vehicle as well as its electric school bus.