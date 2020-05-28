Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Kurt High Temperature hose
New Products News Newsletters 

New High Temperature Hose

Mike Brezonick

Kurt Hydraulics has introduced two new lines of US Coast Guard (USCG) accepted high temperature hose.

Kurt’s SAE R16 DIN EN 853 hose is recommended for high pressure, high temperature, high pressure hydraulic oil lines. It is SAEJ1942 USCG accepted hydraulic only and incorporates two high tensile steel wire braid internal reinforcements with a highly durable blue abrasion, ozone and weather resistant synthetic rubber MSHA-approved covering. Designed for temperature range applications from -10°F to +300°F, the hose is available in 0.75 in. to 1.0 in. sizes.

Kurt’s high temperature marine engine hose (SAE R1S, DIN EN 853 1SN) is recommended for medium pressure, high temperature oil lines, truck engines, compressors, oil and fuel service. It is SAEJ1942 USCG accepted for all services, the company said, and utilizes one high tensile steel wire braid internal reinforcement with a highly durable blue abrasion, ozone and weather resistant synthetic rubber MSHA-approved covering.

Designed for temperature range applications from -10°F to +300°F and water and water-based fluid applications at +158°F, it is also available in 0.75 in. to 1.0 in. sizes.

Kurt is also offering new stainless steel couplings for its new hose lines.

Related Articles

Agility Launches Improved ProRail CNG Fuel Systems
New High Temperature Hose
Hydraulic Pump And Motor eConfigurator
Battery Charger For E-Machines And Vehicles
Hydraulic Diagnostic Measuring Device
New Mobile Valve Section
Production starts of new marine diesel engine
Phil Uses New Steel For Hot Slag Truck Bodies

Latest News

NFPA’s Numbers Show No Turn Yet
Agility Launches Improved ProRail CNG Fuel Systems
Hydraulic Tanks And Coolers
Bucher’s New Hydraulic Pumps, Motors
Kawasaki Hydraulics’ New Excavator System
Magee New VP At HED
New Motors, Pumps From Poclain
Next Generation Spreader And Joystick
Siko’s Cylinder Position Sensor

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress International May-June 2020
Diesel Progress – May 2020
Diesel Progress – April 2020
Diesel Progress International March-April 2020
Diesel Progress – March 2020
Diesel Progress – February 2020
Diesel Progress International January – February 2020
Diesel Progress – January 2020
Diesel Progress – December 2019
Diesel Progress International November-December 2019

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.