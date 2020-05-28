New High Temperature Hose

Kurt Hydraulics has introduced two new lines of US Coast Guard (USCG) accepted high temperature hose.

Kurt’s SAE R16 DIN EN 853 hose is recommended for high pressure, high temperature, high pressure hydraulic oil lines. It is SAEJ1942 USCG accepted hydraulic only and incorporates two high tensile steel wire braid internal reinforcements with a highly durable blue abrasion, ozone and weather resistant synthetic rubber MSHA-approved covering. Designed for temperature range applications from -10°F to +300°F, the hose is available in 0.75 in. to 1.0 in. sizes.

Kurt’s high temperature marine engine hose (SAE R1S, DIN EN 853 1SN) is recommended for medium pressure, high temperature oil lines, truck engines, compressors, oil and fuel service. It is SAEJ1942 USCG accepted for all services, the company said, and utilizes one high tensile steel wire braid internal reinforcement with a highly durable blue abrasion, ozone and weather resistant synthetic rubber MSHA-approved covering.

Designed for temperature range applications from -10°F to +300°F and water and water-based fluid applications at +158°F, it is also available in 0.75 in. to 1.0 in. sizes.

Kurt is also offering new stainless steel couplings for its new hose lines.