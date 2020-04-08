New Heavy-Duty Alternators

Prestolite Electric, a global manufacturer of high-output alternators for OE manufacturers and the aftermarket, announced that it will begin producing a new line of Leece-Neville IdlePro Extreme 24V 600- and 680-amp brushless alternators later this year at its 350,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in Arcade, N.Y. The new production line is being added due to increasing demand from several North American customers, primarily for military and marine applications, the company said.

The IdlePro Extreme alternators are engineered to deliver high output at low engine speeds in a package up to 24 lb. lighter than comparable models, the company said. It has the power to meet and maintain vehicle system voltage requirements, which is intended to provide improved battery life and greater overall vehicle uptime, the company said. The alternators also incorporate the company’s Isolated Ground technology designed to eliminate stray voltage and protect the engine from potentially severe electrolytic damage. This technology, Prestolite said, eliminates electrical noise that can cause ghost or false engine codes, resulting in unnecessary diagnostic troubleshooting and increased vehicle downtime

A heavy-duty housing helps to protect against vibration-related service issues and options included submersible/fording configurations, anti-corrosion coatings, overrunning clutch pulleys and several regulator options available including CanBus.

Limited production will commence in Arcade in the fourth quarter of 2020 with high production beginning Jan. 1, 2021.