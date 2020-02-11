New Head of CNH Construction In North America

Leandro Lecheta

CNH Industrial N.V. has named Leandro Lecheta as the new head of Construction Equipment for North America. Lecheta will oversee both the Case Construction Equipment and New Holland Construction Equipment businesses, as well as the CNH Industrial Aftermarket Solutions business — the company’s parts and service organization.

Lecheta previously served as the chief financial officer for the agriculture segment at CNH Industrial, as well as the company’s North American chief operating officer. Lecheta will be based at CNH Industrial’s North American headquarters in Burr Ridge, Ill.

“Leandro has demonstrated strong leadership and true passion in each position he has held at our company,” says Stefano Pampalone, construction president, CNH Industrial. “His varied roles have prepared him to lead the construction business in North America, focusing on product quality and reliability, operations and manufacturing excellence, and a sustainable growth plan.”