New GM For SRC Heavy Duty

Mike Osenga ,
Springfield Remanufacturing Corp. (SRC Heavy Duty), Springfield, Mo., has announced the promotion of Spencer Cunningham to general manager of SRC Whole Goods part of SRC Heavy Duty.

SRC Whole Goods focuses on the remanufacturing and manufacturing of the whole products such as assembling small and large air compressors for an original manufacturer. Plus, it manufactures a line of generator sets ranging from a 5.7L to a 20L.

Cunningham has been an associate of SRC for 14 years, starting as an accounting intern with GuildMaster, a former SRC Holdings’ subsidiary. Since joining SRC, Spencer has served in accounting, supply chain, international business, project management, business development, and sales & marketing at multiple SRC companies.

