New Gasoline Engine From Kawasaki

Kawasaki has introduced a new top end to its air-cooled, electronic fuel injection (EFI) gasoline engine range. The new FX1000V EFI is a 90º V-twin vertical shaft engine rated 38.5 hp at 3600 rpm and is the fifth member of the FX engine family used in commercial mowers and heavy-duty industrial and construction equipment.

The engine has a bore and stroke of 89.15 x 80 mm for an overall displacement of 999 cc. Like all of Kawasaki’s EFI engines, the FX1000V EFI incorporates an integrated electronic throttle control, three valves per cylinder, a two-stage commercial canister air filtration system and magnetic clean-out ports for easy tool-less maintenance.

Kawasaki’s open-loop EFI system is engineered to instantly adjust engine power-to-load. In mowing applications, this delivers maximum cutting power at higher speeds, cleaner mowing in heavy turf and fewer re-cuts, the company said. The high pressure returnless fuel system offers consistent fuel delivery and maintains smooth operation in high temperature conditions, Kawasaki said, and multi-port sequential fuel injection provides high-precision fuel delivery to maximize power-per-stroke, achieving more work with less fuel.

The EFI system coordinates with OEM systems for seamless, efficient integration of controls, sensors and displays, Kawasaki said. The engine also incorporates a distinct design differentiating it from other Kawasaki units, with what the company called a uniquely designed rain cap cover and new hex-shaped screen guard.

The new engines are built at Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing, Maryville, Mo.

