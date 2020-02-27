New FPT distributor in Turkey

FPT Industrial has added an exclusive distributor of its powertrain solutions in Turkey: Yakamoz, located in the province of Izmir.

According to FPT Industrial, the partnership intends to increase the brand’s business opportunities in this market, with a special attention to the marine and power generation segments.

Yakamoz has a strong dealer and workshop network in the country and, being based on the coast of the Aegean Sea, will focus mostly on FPT Industrial marine solutions. Turkey has also a great potential in the industrial and power generation segments, which will be explored by Yakamoz, especially with the introduction of Stage 5 emissions standards in the country.