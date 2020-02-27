Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

New FPT distributor in Turkey

Roberta Prandi , ,
Industry Notes News 
FPT's distributor in Turkey

FPT Industrial has added an exclusive distributor of its powertrain solutions in Turkey: Yakamoz, located in the province of Izmir.

According to FPT Industrial, the partnership intends to increase the brand’s business opportunities in this market, with a special attention to the marine and power generation segments.

Yakamoz has a strong dealer and workshop network in the country and, being based on the coast of the Aegean Sea, will focus mostly on FPT Industrial marine solutions. Turkey has also a great potential in the industrial and power generation segments, which will be explored by Yakamoz, especially with the introduction of Stage 5 emissions standards in the country.

Related Articles

New FPT distributor in Turkey
Diversified Product Development Launches Brand For Its Engineering Services
A Turbocharger “Step Forward”
Daimler Testing Autonomous Trucks In U.S.
Alta New Volvo CE Dealer In Florida
Deutz Expands Power Centers To Florida, New Jersey, And NYC
Meritor Earns Daimler Supplier Award
Doering Acquires Metro Hydraulics

Latest News

Bosch Rexroth At IFPE
Hyundai Construction’s New Sales VP
Coronavirus Impacting Industry Shows
The Latest VW Mitigation Projects
Diesel Progress Awards: 2020 judges & categories announced
Business In Time of COVID-19
New FPT distributor in Turkey
The Changing Face of CNH
GKN Showcasing Wheel Solutions

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress International March-April 2020
Diesel Progress – March 2020
Diesel Progress – February 2020
Diesel Progress International January – February 2020
Diesel Progress – January 2020
Diesel Progress – December 2019
Diesel Progress International November-December 2019
Diesel Progress – November 2019
Diesel Progress – October 2019
Diesel Progress International – September – October 2019

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.