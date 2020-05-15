Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

New Fleetguard App From Cummins Filtration

Mike Brezonick
Fleetguard app

Cummins Filtration has released its new Fleetguard app for mobile devices, designed to provide users with multiple ways to search for parts, create custom lists, share literature and quickly find part numbers and details on thousands of Fleetguard filtration products.

Developed with aftermarket parts dealers, distributors and maintenance managers in mind, the app lets users search the Fleetguard catalog by cross-reference, equipment type or attribute. Users can also search by using the camera on their mobile device to scan a Fleetguard barcode.

“The new Fleetguard app helps customers quickly and intuitively explore thousands of parts and pinpoint exactly what they need, whether they’re in the shop, on the jobsite, or wherever their work takes them,” said Rakesh Gangwani, Executive Director of Sales & Marketing, at Cummins Filtration.

The Fleetguard app has tools that make it easier to do business and share essential information, Cummins Filtration said. These include:

• Save products to custom lists: The “Add to List” feature lets users create and share custom parts lists with customers and purchasing managers.

• Access to resources: Access Fleetguard literature, training materials, and how-to videos directly from the app, without having to leave the worksite, parts truck or warehouse.

• Access to the MyFleetguard Portal: Fleetguard dealers can connect to the Cummins Filtration MyFleetguard Portal directly from the mobile app.

The Fleetguard app is free and available to download at Apple’s App Store and Google.

