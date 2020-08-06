New Engineering VP At Daimler Trucks NA

Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) announced the appointment of Dr. Rainer Müller-Finkeldei to the role of senior vice president of engineering and technology. He has has also been appointed to DTNA’s operating committee as part of the move.

Müller-Finkeldei replaces Dr. Wilfried Achenbach who will retire after a 10–year tenure in that engineering role.

In his new position, Müller-Finkeldei will assume responsibility for all DTNA product engineering activities, including design, testing, styling, analysis, compliance and planning functions. He joins DTNA from Mercedes-Benz Trucks where he has served as director of Mechatronics since 2010.

Müller-Finkeldei joined Daimler’s research labs in 1995 while working on his PhD. Since joining Daimler, he has held increasing roles of responsibility across Daimler business units and engineering functions, including Daimler Trucks product creation group, electronics development at Daimler vans, and Daimler’s research and technology department.

