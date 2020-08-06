Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

New Engineering VP At Daimler Trucks NA

Mike Brezonick , , , ,
Newsletters Newsmakers 
Dr. Rainer Müller-Finkeldei

Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) announced the appointment of Dr. Rainer Müller-Finkeldei to the role of senior vice president of engineering and technology. He has has also been appointed to DTNA’s operating committee as part of the move.

Müller-Finkeldei replaces Dr. Wilfried Achenbach who will retire after a 10–year tenure in that engineering role.

In his new position, Müller-Finkeldei will assume responsibility for all DTNA product engineering activities, including design, testing, styling, analysis, compliance and planning functions. He joins DTNA from Mercedes-Benz Trucks where he has served as director of Mechatronics since 2010.
Müller-Finkeldei joined Daimler’s research labs in 1995 while working on his PhD. Since joining Daimler, he has held increasing roles of responsibility across Daimler business units and engineering functions, including Daimler Trucks product creation group, electronics development at Daimler vans, and Daimler’s research and technology department.

Headquartered in Portland, Ore., Daimler Trucks North America LLC produces and markets commercial vehicles under the Freightliner, Western Star and Thomas Built Buses nameplates.

Related Articles

New Engineering VP At Daimler Trucks NA
Second Phase Of eActros Truck Testing Begins
Westport Subsidiary To Supply LPG Systems To Algeria
ASV Adds To Equipment Dealer Network
Kelly Generator Named Siemens Distributor
Miller New Sales Manager At Kelly Generator
Off-Highway Research Plans Free Global Briefing
Timken’s Sales Fall 19.7% In Second Quarter

Latest News

New Engineering VP At Daimler Trucks NA
Second Phase Of eActros Truck Testing Begins
Cummins Receives US DOE Awards For Hydrogen Fuel Cell Powertrains
Astec To Acquire Concrete Equipment Providers Con-E-Co, BMH Systems
Scania Enters North American Pleasure Craft Market With 900, 1150 hp Diesel Engines
Westport Subsidiary To Supply LPG Systems To Algeria
ASV Adds To Equipment Dealer Network
Kelly Generator Named Siemens Distributor
Miller New Sales Manager At Kelly Generator

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – August 2020
Diesel Progress International July-August 2020
Diesel Progress – July 2020
Diesel Progress – June 2020
Diesel Progress International May-June 2020
Diesel Progress – May 2020
Diesel Progress – April 2020
Diesel Progress International March-April 2020
Diesel Progress – March 2020
Diesel Progress – February 2020

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.