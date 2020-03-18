New Endurant XD Heavy-Duty Transmission

Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies, the 50/50 joint venture between Eaton and Cummins dedicated to producing heavy-duty automated transmissions for the commercial vehicle market, announced it is expanding its Endurant transmission lineup with the introduction of the all-new Endurant XD series unit.

The Eaton Cummins Endurant XD series are purpose-built, high-performance automated transmissions designed for on-highway applications with high gross combined weight ratings, such as double and triple trailer trucks, and severe-duty on/off highway applications like dump and logging trucks.

The Endurant XD series has torque and horsepower capacity to cover all Class 8 North American engines, including the Cummins X15, the company said. Endurant XD transmissions will be available starting in 2021.

“The DNA of the Endurant platform is efficiency, light weight and low cost of ownership,” said Charles Masters, general manager, Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies. “We’ve taken that DNA and added the durability and unique features that customers demand from trucks operating in severe heavy haul and vocational applications to create the Endurant XD series.”

The Endurant XD series has 18 forward speeds and up to six reverse gears, along with optimized software designed to make smart shift decisions, the company said. It also incorporates provisions for bottom eight-bolt and rear four-bolt high-capacity power take-offs, and a transmission oil cooler provision is available when required.

Because reliability is critical, Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies said the Endurant XD series is currently going through an extensive development testing program that puts the transmission through evaluations under extreme conditions.