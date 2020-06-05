Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Bosch Rexroth EDG
New Products News Newsletters 

New EDG Hydraulic Vales From Bosch Rexroth

Mike Brezonick

Bosch Rexroth developed a new series of hydraulic valves for small hydraulic implemented systems where compactness, robustness and high performance are needed. The new EDG valves target mobile elevated working platforms, truck-mounted cranes, compact construction equipment, agricultural machinery and municipal vehicles.

The EDG proportional directional valves are available in two versions, compact and high-body, both rated 5000 psi (350 bar) and 10.5 gpm (40 lpm) with internally optimized low pressure drop. Compact versions can be equipped with secondary relief and anti-cavitation valves and/or LS cut-off valves for individual, independent pressure settings on A and B ports.

The high-body version can be equipped with integrated counterbalance or pilot operated check valves for maximum compactness and light-weight assemblies, the company said.

The EDG valve family comes with standard and customizable inlets that can be configured for either fixed or variable displacement pumps. For fixed displacement pumps, the company said it provides a two-stage pressure compensator to fully unload the pump and reduce fuel consumption when none of the implement functions need actuation.

Related Articles

New EDG Hydraulic Vales From Bosch Rexroth
Cat’s All-New Standby Gen-Sets
Eaton Expands Xcel Series LSHT Motor Line
New Configuration Software For Valve Drivers
Appareo Telematically-Enabled ECU
Isolated DC/DC converters
Agility Launches Improved ProRail CNG Fuel Systems
New High Temperature Hose

Latest News

Diesel Progress – June 2020
All DTNA Manufacturing Plants Now Operating
New EDG Hydraulic Vales From Bosch Rexroth
Cat’s All-New Standby Gen-Sets
Navistar Blames COVID-19 For Q2 Losses
Shake-Up At Blount
E-Truck Manufacturer Nikola Goes Public
Podcast: How Kohler Is Coping With COVID-19
A Delay For Stage 5?

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – June 2020
Diesel Progress International May-June 2020
Diesel Progress – May 2020
Diesel Progress – April 2020
Diesel Progress International March-April 2020
Diesel Progress – March 2020
Diesel Progress – February 2020
Diesel Progress International January – February 2020
Diesel Progress – January 2020
Diesel Progress – December 2019

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.