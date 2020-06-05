New EDG Hydraulic Vales From Bosch Rexroth

Bosch Rexroth developed a new series of hydraulic valves for small hydraulic implemented systems where compactness, robustness and high performance are needed. The new EDG valves target mobile elevated working platforms, truck-mounted cranes, compact construction equipment, agricultural machinery and municipal vehicles.

The EDG proportional directional valves are available in two versions, compact and high-body, both rated 5000 psi (350 bar) and 10.5 gpm (40 lpm) with internally optimized low pressure drop. Compact versions can be equipped with secondary relief and anti-cavitation valves and/or LS cut-off valves for individual, independent pressure settings on A and B ports.

The high-body version can be equipped with integrated counterbalance or pilot operated check valves for maximum compactness and light-weight assemblies, the company said.

The EDG valve family comes with standard and customizable inlets that can be configured for either fixed or variable displacement pumps. For fixed displacement pumps, the company said it provides a two-stage pressure compensator to fully unload the pump and reduce fuel consumption when none of the implement functions need actuation.