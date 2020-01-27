New Eaton SynFlex Optimum Hose

Eaton is launching its Synflex Optimum family of thermoplastic hydraulic hoses and fittings, designed to work together to improve hydraulic system performance, simplify assembly and optimize inventory.

With high abrasion resistance and a wide range of pressures, Eaton said the Synflex Optimum system is ideal for demanding applications including aerial lifts, construction equipment, ag and forestry machinery and lift trucks.

Constructed with a new thermoplastic material, the hoses offer the low temperature and flexibility of polyester lined hoses, along with the chemical compatibility of nylon lined hoses, Eaton said. Available with pressure ratings from 1015 to 5076 psi (70 bar to 350 bar), Eaton said its custom thermoforming process allows for hoses to be molded into configurations that match system design, resulting in tighter routing, faster machine building and optimized performance.

The Synflex Optimum fittings, specifically designed to complement Synflex Optimum thermoplastic hydraulic hoses, incorporate a compact design and smaller profile for easier routing and assembly. The fittings follow a simple one-piece design to reduce matching errors and assembly time while eliminating brazing failure risks. Eaton’s captive nut is designed to help eliminate weak spots and can increase safety in applications with high levels of vibration, as well as prevent cracks and leaks that lead to unplanned downtime. Dura-Kote plating, which is engineered to deliver up to 1000 hours of corrosion resistance, comes standard on the new fittings.

See Eaton Hydraulics at IPFE booth S-80231