New EAME Sales Director For Perkins

Following Trevor Toulson’s retirement, Richard Hemmings has been promoted to the position of EAME sales director at Perkins. Richard is responsible for sales to direct Electric Power (EP) original equipment manufacturers and Perkins distributors in EAME.

Most recently, Richard was EP sales manager in EAME, where his achievements included a strengthening of relationships with Perkins’ large EP original equipment manufacturers. Those stronger relationships resulted in closer collaboration and business growth, said Perkins.

“Richard is passionate about ensuring our customers thrive, and his customer-focused approach is key to our joint success,” said Jaz Gill, Perkins vice president of global sales, marketing, service and parts. He added:“He also has a proven ability to establish and articulate a clear direction with his teams and a focus on delivering results.”