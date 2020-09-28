New Distributor For Perkins In Japan

Perkins has appointed Sime Darby Elco Power Japan Limited as the authorised Perkins distributor for Japan effective August 7, 2020.

Elco Power specialises in the supply, service and support of the complete range of Perkins products used in a variety of markets and applications and has been working with Perkins for more than 30 years. Elco Power is already the appointed distributor for China – with operations in 18 province and regions, South Korea and Malaysia.

At present, Elco Power is establishing its head office in Tokyo. Additional branches will be set up later.

“As an established Perkins distributor, Elco Power is very experienced in managing and succeeding in similar market environments, so is ideally suited to serving our valued customers in Japan,” says Jaz Gill, Vice President of global sales, marketing, service and parts at Perkins. “They have a proven reputation for delivering exceptional customer service and quality, which aligns with Perkins’ key objective of delivering distribution excellence to our customers.”

Billy Lui, pictured, general manager at Elco Power, said:“Obtaining the Perkins distributorship in Japan is an honourable recognition for Elco Power and our ongoing distribution work serving Perkins customers in Asia Pacific. Japan is the third biggest economy so there are many opportunities for OEMs that are strong in export in the electric power sector and machines business. As the new Perkins distributor for Japan, OEMs and Perkins-powered customers can reach us directly and learn more about the benefits and value that Perkins products can offer them.”