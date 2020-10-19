New Digital Master Controls From Cummins

Cummins added two new Digital Master Controls (DMC), the DMC2000 and DMC6000 to its suite of PowerCommand power system paralleling products.

Cummins announced the addition of two new Digital Master Controls (DMC) to its suite of PowerCommand power system paralleling products. The new DMC2000 and DMC6000 controls are enhanced to meet market needs while supporting a wide range of configurations suiting various design complexities, Cummins said. The company added that the pre-engineered system level controls are designed to enable faster delivery time at optimized price.

Cummins’s new DMC products are paralleling system designed to directly interface with Cummins Power Generation PowerCommand generator sets and switchgear and ATS to deliver an integrated power control solution. The system targets critical applications such as hospitals, airports, data centers, telecommunications and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

The new DMC2000 and DMC6000 are pre-engineered, pre-designed and scalable and will complement the already-existing DMC8000 by offering integrated control solutions that meet market demand for a wide range of site designs where the completely customizable DMC8000 exceeds site specifications, Cummins said.

“By adding the DMC2000 and DMC6000 to our line of power system controls, we can now offer the proven excellence of the DMC8000 for a wide spectrum of power system applications,” said Wissam Balshe, Director of the Cummins Power Generations Systems & Controls Business. “For customers designing simple power systems, the DMC2000 and DMC6000 are available with a faster lead-time and are priced competitively compared to the custom-built DMC8000.”

The new products provide comprehensive design flexibility, control modularity, enhanced user interface experience, and more than 1200 failure scenarios that have been analyzed, tested and mitigated to ensure complete power control, the company said. “We performed extensive factory prototype testing to ensure rigorous, failure-mode response DMCs to provide best-in-class performance, resiliency, and system uptime in any potentially disruptive scenario,” said Balshe.

PowerCommand controls are available for applications including electric generation and distribution systems, industrial plants, data centers, commercial buildings, hospitals, wastewater treatment plants, transportation systems and pipeline stations. All PowerCommand power system products are supported by Cummins distribution network of more than 600 distributor locations in over 190 countries.

