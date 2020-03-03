New Deutz Regional Business Manager

Diesel Progress

Patrick Barnes has been named Deutz Corporation’s newest regional business manager. Barnes will be responsible for servicing and supporting distribution and sales throughout the Atlantic Region, which spans from New England through the Eastern Gulf States.

Barnes comes to Deutz from KBH Corp., a farm equipment manufacturer, where he served as the company’s Southeastern territory representative. He is a graduate of Mississippi State University with a bachelor’s degree in marketing.

“It’s great to have Patrick join the regional sales team,” said John Dutcher, director of regional sales for Deutz Corporation. “He has ample Tier 4 engine expertise, understands the construction and agricultural machinery markets well and he’s a good communicator. In fact, Patrick comes to Deutz from one of our customers in the Agriculture sector, which means he already has an excellent understanding of our company. We look forward to working with him.”

