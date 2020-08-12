New DEF Mix Targets Reduced Deposits

Old World Industries, LLC, the manufacturer of BlueDEF diesel exhaust fluid, announced the launch of a new DEF formulation designed to reduce deposits that can build up in selective catalytic reduction system (SCR) components.

BlueDEF Platinum is a mixture of high purity synthetic urea, deionized water and a proprietary additive formulation incorporating the company’s new Advanced System Shield technology, which the Old World said significantly reduces harmful deposits that commonly build up in SCR exhaust systems. With regular use, deposits are significantly reduced, the company said, which helps improve fuel economy, reduce repairs and sustain the life of the system.

“Ever since we launched BlueDEF a decade ago, consumers have come to trust the brand to deliver the highest quality of DEF, giving them peace of mind” said Old World Industries CEO Charles Culverhouse. “BlueDEF Platinum provides added peace of mind by using a proprietary advanced formula to significantly reduce the formation of deposits so that consumers get more out of their SCR systems.”

BlueDEF Platinum is available in 2.5 gal. cases, 55 gal. drums and 330 gal. totes. It is manufactured under ISO 22241 guidelines to ensure the highest product quality and is API registered, meeting or exceeding OEM specifications for diesel exhaust fluid, Old World said.